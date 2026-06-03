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52 / 365
WWCM Day 12:Edible
I love a good crab leg! I drew this for another purpose but think it fits the prompt of ‘edible’.
Watercolour and watercolour pencils.
3rd June 2026
3rd Jun 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
3rd June 2026 3:45pm
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