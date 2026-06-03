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WWCM Day 12:Edible by ankers70
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WWCM Day 12:Edible

I love a good crab leg! I drew this for another purpose but think it fits the prompt of ‘edible’.

Watercolour and watercolour pencils.

3rd June 2026 3rd Jun 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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