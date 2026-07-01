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WWCM Day 1:Unplugged by ankers70
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WWCM Day 1:Unplugged

Unplugged I indulge my passion for journalling.

Watercolour and watercolour pencils


1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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narayani ace
Lovely drawing
July 1st, 2026  
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