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WWCM Day 2: Languages
When I think of languages I think of Duolingo and the owl, shown here rendered using watercolour and watercolour pencils. I use Duolingo every day for practising French and as an aid in learning Welsh.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Suzanne
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@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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2nd July 2026 2:44pm
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Joan Robillard
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July 2nd, 2026
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