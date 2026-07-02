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WWCM Day 2: Languages by ankers70
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WWCM Day 2: Languages

When I think of languages I think of Duolingo and the owl, shown here rendered using watercolour and watercolour pencils. I use Duolingo every day for practising French and as an aid in learning Welsh.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 2nd, 2026  
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