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WWCM Day 3: Retreat by ankers70
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WWCM Day 3: Retreat

Retreating from the heat behind the curtains. I was trying to capture the effect of semi-transparent gauzy curtains. Watercolour and watercolour pencils.

4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Corinne C ace
Lovely
July 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
July 3rd, 2026  
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