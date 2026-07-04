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WWCM Day 3: Retreat
Retreating from the heat behind the curtains. I was trying to capture the effect of semi-transparent gauzy curtains. Watercolour and watercolour pencils.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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2
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Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
3rd July 2026 7:34pm
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wwcm-2026
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
July 3rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
July 3rd, 2026
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