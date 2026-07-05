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WWCM Day 4: Midair
I like to draw rocks. These are definitiely 'midair'. Watercolour and watercolour pencils.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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iPhone 13 mini
Taken
3rd July 2026 1:12pm
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wwcm-2026
bkb in the city
ace
You are very talented
July 4th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh nice
July 4th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
very artistic suzanne , fabulous
July 4th, 2026
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