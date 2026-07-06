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WWCM Day 5: Poetry by ankers70
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WWCM Day 5: Poetry

'I love a sunburnt country' a line from 'My Country' by Dorothea McKellar has always resonated with me.

My sunburnt country has many such rusting, broken and bent old farm gates.

This watercolour painting has a back story; I started it many years ago as a design for a pieced quilt. The quilt was made, travelled the sunburnt country in a quilt exhibition and has since been sold. I revisited the painting a little while ago and yesterday finished it off as a response to the prompt of 'poetry' for today's WWCM offering.

Watercolour and watercolour pencils

6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Renee Salamon ace
Perfect partner to the poem - I will look it up
July 5th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Good morning and thankyou. Here's the link to 'My country': https://www.dorotheamackellar.com.au/my-country/

It's a poem we learn in school here.
@rensala
July 5th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
@ankers70 thank you, beautifully evocative poem
July 5th, 2026  
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