WWCM Day 5: Poetry

'I love a sunburnt country' a line from 'My Country' by Dorothea McKellar has always resonated with me.



My sunburnt country has many such rusting, broken and bent old farm gates.



This watercolour painting has a back story; I started it many years ago as a design for a pieced quilt. The quilt was made, travelled the sunburnt country in a quilt exhibition and has since been sold. I revisited the painting a little while ago and yesterday finished it off as a response to the prompt of 'poetry' for today's WWCM offering.



Watercolour and watercolour pencils



