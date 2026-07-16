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WWCM Day 13: Powdery
This is my offering for the prompt of ‘powdery’, unfinished and not quite what I wanted: ground spices like cinnamon are powdery.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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16th July 2026 1:19pm
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wwcm-2026
Jacqueline
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Well done! I love cinnamon
July 16th, 2026
Diana
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It certainly is powdery and looks great. In fact I thought it was a french toast sprinkled with cinnamon.
July 16th, 2026
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