Previous
WWCM Day 13: Powdery by ankers70
65 / 365

WWCM Day 13: Powdery

This is my offering for the prompt of ‘powdery’, unfinished and not quite what I wanted: ground spices like cinnamon are powdery.


16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Well done! I love cinnamon
July 16th, 2026  
Diana ace
It certainly is powdery and looks great. In fact I thought it was a french toast sprinkled with cinnamon.
July 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact