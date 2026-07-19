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St Kilda Road confusion
Not much on offer this morning except confusion!
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Photo Details
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9
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5
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
18th July 2026 12:59pm
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is awesome
July 18th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning ,bright and as you say confusion !! A wonderful capture and edit ! fav
July 18th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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I feel the confusion suzanne
July 18th, 2026
narayani
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Great image
July 18th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Nice
July 18th, 2026
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