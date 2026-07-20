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68 / 365
WWCM Day 18: Diabolical
Cakes like this are diabolical in their effect!
Watercolour and watercolour pencils.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
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@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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iPhone 13 mini
Taken
20th July 2026 3:00pm
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wwcm-2026
Issi Bannerman
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Lovely in every sense of the word!
July 20th, 2026
Babs
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A beautiful watercolour, looks good enough to eat
July 20th, 2026
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