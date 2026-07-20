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WWCM Day 19: Captive by ankers70
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WWCM Day 19: Captive

World Watercolour Month is making me a captive to my palette, paint and pencils.

Watercolour and watercolour pencils


21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely painting!
July 20th, 2026  
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