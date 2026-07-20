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WWCM Day 19: Captive
World Watercolour Month is making me a captive to my palette, paint and pencils.
Watercolour and watercolour pencils
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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Canon EOS R50
Taken
20th July 2026 3:09pm
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wwcm-2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely painting!
July 20th, 2026
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