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WWCM Day 20: Sedimentary
Unfinished, unrefined and incomplete effort at rushing water and sedimentary rocks!
Watercolour and watercolour pencils
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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22nd July 2026 3:12pm
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