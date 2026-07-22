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WWCM Day 20: Sedimentary by ankers70
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WWCM Day 20: Sedimentary

Unfinished, unrefined and incomplete effort at rushing water and sedimentary rocks!

Watercolour and watercolour pencils



22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Suzanne 🇦🇺

ace
@ankers70
January 2026 Nearly six years and I am still enjoying 365 and learning a lot as I go. I am constantly amazed at the quality...
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