WIN_20220323_10_19_44_Pro
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Anna
@annaaaaa
1
Anna
I am grateful for this laptop because this has made education way easier, without the laptop this would've been getting big fat textbooks and breaking your back everyday while you go and comeback from school.
This charger is what would keep the laptop ALIVE, this means you can use the device multiple times.
The case protects the laptop from breaking and this is easy to carry around classes.
Thank you HAC and God for letting me come to a school which lets education become easier for us!
March 22nd, 2022
