Previous
193 / 365
Leaf drops
Still raining …
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Ann Cooke
ace
@anncooke76
I like trying different subjects and styles but I particularly love plants, animals and the natural world. I enjoy seeing what others do with their...
Photo Details
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful image and superb focus on the water droplets.
July 11th, 2024
