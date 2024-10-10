Previous
A little bit of aurora by anncooke76
A little bit of aurora

Taken on iPhone from our back garden in Chester. Not really visible to the naked eye but the phone sees 👀
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Ann Cooke

@anncooke76
I like trying different subjects and styles but I particularly love plants, animals and the natural world. I enjoy seeing what others do with their...
