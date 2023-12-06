Previous
Christmas dining in the 1700's by anne2013
Photo 3939

Christmas dining in the 1700's

Dining table set for Christmas dinner at Number 1 The Crescent in Bath....
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Anne

@anne2013
1079% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise