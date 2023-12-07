Previous
Next
Morning on the balcony.... by anne2013
Photo 3940

Morning on the balcony....

November morning on the balcony at Bath Mill Lodge Retreat.....
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Anne

@anne2013
1081% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise