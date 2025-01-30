Previous
Next
Flying over Norway.... by anne2013
Photo 4360

Flying over Norway....

Plane diverted from Lapland in Finland to Norway due to bad weather.......
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Anne

@anne2013
1196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact