10 / 365
Boat in Procida (Italia)
I took this picture when I was walking on the small fishing port of Procida.
The colours of the wood of the boat contrast a lot with the Night and give a spécial atmosphère...
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Anne Collioure
@anne31
Photo Details
365
Camera
2201123G
Taken
28th June 2023 10:05pm
Tags
night
sea
italy
boat
wood
Corinne C
ace
Une belle photo de nuit avec de belles lignes et des textures intéressantes
July 25th, 2023
