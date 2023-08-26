Sign up
14 / 365
Old mountain hotel
I was moved by this old building, built in a small village in Ariège ( southwest of France).It has now become a flea market.Only traces of the past remain on the façade...very nostalgic!
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Anne Charlier
365
