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23 / 365
Strijkkwartet in de kapel
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Anne
@anneleendertse
I’ve started the 365 project as a diary to keep the memories. Now that I've started it, I grow to like taking pictures and try...
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365
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iPhone 12
Taken
19th March 2026 11:03am
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