Previous
Next
Finnish Ceramics at Design Museum by annelis
Photo 2004

Finnish Ceramics at Design Museum

Finnish Ceramics inspired by Kalevala and Karelia at Design Museum in Helsinki
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise