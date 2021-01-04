Previous
Next
Sisu ja Mimi IMG_20210104_121525 by annelis
Photo 2032

Sisu ja Mimi IMG_20210104_121525

Grandchildren Sisu ja Mimi on a big snow pile in the center of Kerava.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise