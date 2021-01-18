Sign up
Photo 2039
School yard IMG_20210117_170527
Ali-Kerava school was the school of my eldest daughter for the first two years.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Anneli Salo
@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
2041
photos
10
followers
13
following
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
Views
4
4
Album
365
Camera
ONEPLUS A6003
Taken
17th January 2021 5:05pm
Privacy
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
school
,
evening
,
dusk
,
birch
,
finland
,
kerava
,
spruce
,
ali-keravan koulu
