Previous
Next
Snowy view by annelis
Photo 2071

Snowy view

The view towards Kettulankuja in Kerava. There is still a lot of snow at the beginning of April which issupposed to be a spring month.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise