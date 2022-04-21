Previous
Alpine Penny-cress (Thlaspi caerulescens, syn. Thlaspi alpestre, syn. Noccaea caerulescens) by annelis
Alpine Penny-cress (Thlaspi caerulescens, syn. Thlaspi alpestre, syn. Noccaea caerulescens)

Alpine pennygrass is one of the first spring flowers.
21st April 2022

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
