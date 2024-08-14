Previous
Next
Flower meadow in Kerava 20240814_153532 by annelis
Photo 2119

Flower meadow in Kerava 20240814_153532

Nowadays the towns are replacing part of the lawns and sand with flower meadows especially in new parks because of biodiversity.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
582% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact