Eating an apple IMG-20240905-07 by annelis
Photo 2121

Eating an apple IMG-20240905-07

I made a 6-hour hike with my daughter in Nuuksio Nature Reserve, Espoo.We saw half a dozen small lakes. The path was difficult to walk, but we made it! I found some edible mushrooms, enough for three meals.
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
