Photo 2121
Eating an apple IMG-20240905-07
I made a 6-hour hike with my daughter in Nuuksio Nature Reserve, Espoo.We saw half a dozen small lakes. The path was difficult to walk, but we made it! I found some edible mushrooms, enough for three meals.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
Anneli Salo
@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
Tags
trees
,
forest
,
anneli
,
espoo
,
nature reserve
,
nuuksio
