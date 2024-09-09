Sign up
Photo 2122
A stack of boards on a crane 20240909_090545
They are building a new roof for a 50-year-old house.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Anneli Salo
@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
2125
photos
6
followers
6
following
582% complete
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
9th September 2024 9:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
house
,
roof
,
crane
,
finland
,
kerava
,
nissilänpiha
,
stack of boards
