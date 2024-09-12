Previous
Next
Lake Vähä-Holma in Nuuksio 20240912_123022 by annelis
Photo 2123

Lake Vähä-Holma in Nuuksio 20240912_123022

I made another 6-hour hike with my daughter in Nuuksio Nature Reserve, Espoo and Vihti.This time the path was not difficult. We saw again half a dozen small lakes. I found only a handful of edible mushrooms.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
582% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact