Kerava Railway Station 20240923_200034 by annelis
Photo 2124

Kerava Railway Station 20240923_200034

It was a late evening when I came home from a Bookcrossing meet-up in Helsinki.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Anneli Salo

@annelis
I live in Kerava and worked in Helsinki in Finland. I used train and metro when travelling to work and back home. I retired from...
