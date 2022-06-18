Previous
The Old Sheep Pen by annemarieke
1 / 365

The Old Sheep Pen

This is a photo just to check out and start up the project. I took it two days ago here in Iceland. I will try to start the project in a few days.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Anne Marieke

@annemarieke
