Viðey Reykjavík

There are worse days and places to wait for my car to be finished maintenance. An extrordinairy beautiful and warm day in Iceland and what an oasis of tranquility so close to Reykjavík with a lovely trail along coastlines like this and a lot of birdlife. Viðey is an island and is the remains of an ancient volcano called Viðey. This island plays a very important role in the settlement history of Iceland as well. First building was a monastry and a church. There was an actual community on this island with a florishing economy in milk, but got abandoned last century. The monastry is now a cafe and still has its original interior. The tiny church next to it is typically Icelandic, lots of blue in the interior. The graveyard has most of previous inhabitants of Viðey from as far back as 1793 buried there, what a long time ago if you think about it.... Places like this always make me wonder how life was back then.