Previous
Next
Hodge says Happy New Year! by annemary
Photo 433

Hodge says Happy New Year!

This is the fourth decent photo I have taken of Hodge. He is 16.
Top tip - if you want to feature your pets in photos don’t choose a black one. My last pet, a black Labrador, was also unphotogenic.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Anne Mary

@annemary
This is my photo diary of my everyday life - hopefully including some great memories as I celebrate a significant birthday by doing something special...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise