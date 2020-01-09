Previous
Two fat pigeons bathing in my pond by annemary
Two fat pigeons bathing in my pond

I spent most of today at the kitchen table working organising, studying, wasting time on the internet and watching these two.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Anne Mary

@annemary
This is my photo diary of my everyday life - hopefully including some great memories as I celebrate a significant birthday by doing something special...
