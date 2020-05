Great Horned Owl

Normally a photo like this would not make the cut for posting on 365, but I am happy that I was able to salvage a semi-decent shot. I hardly ever see owls. Found this one because two crows were mobbing it. The bird was backlit and pretty high up in the tree. I zoomed in to the max, pushed up my ISO to try to get some details, and then further lightened and tightened at home. Sometimes you just have to get the shot even if you know it won't be perfect.