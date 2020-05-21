Previous
Yellow Warbler (female) by annepann
Photo 1350

Yellow Warbler (female)

The female lacks the rusty breast stripes that the male has, and doesn't perch out in the open to sing and defend territory, so isn't seen as often. This one was feeding in a tree right near me, and I was happy to see it and to get some photos.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Milanie ace
The color reminds me of a fat little canary - what a wonderful picture of this warbler - love it when you can see the details on those claws.
May 22nd, 2020  
Jesika
Too beautiful, gorgeous little bird
May 22nd, 2020  
