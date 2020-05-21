Sign up
Photo 1350
Yellow Warbler (female)
The female lacks the rusty breast stripes that the male has, and doesn't perch out in the open to sing and defend territory, so isn't seen as often. This one was feeding in a tree right near me, and I was happy to see it and to get some photos.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st May 2020 3:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
Milanie
ace
The color reminds me of a fat little canary - what a wonderful picture of this warbler - love it when you can see the details on those claws.
May 22nd, 2020
Jesika
Too beautiful, gorgeous little bird
May 22nd, 2020
