Photo 1369
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
This is a female with the more extensive blue on the hindwing.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
7th June 2020 1:44pm
Tags
butterfly
