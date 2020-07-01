Previous
Next
Red-bellied Wodopecker by annepann
Photo 1387

Red-bellied Wodopecker

Must have recently fledged. Coloring is much paler than the adults. It does help him blend in better.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
380% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise