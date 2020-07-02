Previous
Gray Catbird by annepann
Photo 1388

Gray Catbird

Breeding season is winding down and the birds aren't singing much anymore with no territories or nests to defend. Saw two of these fly into a tree. I think they may have been youngsters.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
Anne Pancella
