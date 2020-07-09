Previous
Next
Common Whitetail (male) by annepann
Photo 1396

Common Whitetail (male)

Went to look for butterflies tonight at a good butterfly spot, but only saw dragonflies. Never cared much for this particular dragonfly. The abdomen is so thick and looks spray painted to me. But its wing pattern is very pretty.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
382% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise