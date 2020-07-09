Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1396
Common Whitetail (male)
Went to look for butterflies tonight at a good butterfly spot, but only saw dragonflies. Never cared much for this particular dragonfly. The abdomen is so thick and looks spray painted to me. But its wing pattern is very pretty.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
1396
photos
49
followers
61
following
382% complete
View this month »
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th July 2020 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragonfly
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close