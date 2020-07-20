Previous
Orange-fringed Orchid close-up by annepann
Photo 1405

Orange-fringed Orchid close-up

A very rare bog plant
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
And a very pretty bog plant!
July 23rd, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Gorgeous!!
July 23rd, 2020  
