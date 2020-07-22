Previous
Eastern Towhee by annepann
Eastern Towhee

on a Tamarack tree in the bog. I hear them singing (even in late July) every time I visit, but rarely get a shot of them.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
