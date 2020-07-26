Sign up
Photo 1410
High-tailing it out of here
This fawn took off when it saw me coming around the corner. Its mom and two other deer were close by.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th July 2020 7:59pm
Tags
deer
Milanie
ace
What a sweet shot of this pretty little fawn.
July 27th, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Awesome shot....I imagine the mama wasn’t too far away
July 27th, 2020
