Previous
Next
High-tailing it out of here by annepann
Photo 1410

High-tailing it out of here

This fawn took off when it saw me coming around the corner. Its mom and two other deer were close by.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Anne Pancella

ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a sweet shot of this pretty little fawn.
July 27th, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Awesome shot....I imagine the mama wasn’t too far away
July 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise