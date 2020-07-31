Previous
Eastern Kingbird in the rain by annepann
Eastern Kingbird in the rain

Looking at my pictures of this bird I saw many spiderwebs stretched between the wires. You can see one here.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Anne Pancella

Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Perfect capture !
August 3rd, 2020  
