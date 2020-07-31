Sign up
Photo 1414
Eastern Kingbird in the rain
Looking at my pictures of this bird I saw many spiderwebs stretched between the wires. You can see one here.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Perfect capture !
August 3rd, 2020
