Indigo Bunting by annepann
Indigo Bunting

These birds tend to perch high in trees, making photos difficult, but I was on a bridge and able to get to eye level with it. But, it was about to rain, so kind of dark. Always something....
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
