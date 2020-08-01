Sign up
Indigo Bunting
These birds tend to perch high in trees, making photos difficult, but I was on a bridge and able to get to eye level with it. But, it was about to rain, so kind of dark. Always something....
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
365
DSC-RX10M4
31st July 2020 9:49am
bird
