Juvenile Northern Flicker by annepann
Juvenile Northern Flicker

You see how big they are when they get close -- the second largest woodpecker in North America.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Anne Pancella

I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Rick ace
Wow, it looks huge. great shot.
August 3rd, 2020  
