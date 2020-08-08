Previous
Tiger Swallowtails by annepann
Tiger Swallowtails

Visited a restored oak savanna today and it was loaded with butterflies. I got a couple of shots with more than one butterfly.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful capture...
August 9th, 2020  
