Differential Grasshopper by annepann
Photo 1447

Differential Grasshopper

I have seen more grasshoppers this summer than ever before. Must be the dry weather. With the help of a field guide, I now know two species names. This one with the herringbone pattern on the leg is a Differential Grasshopper.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
