Previous
Next
Photo 1454
Winged Sumac
You can see how it got its name if you look at the wings along the stems. It is a native shrub growing extensively in a field where I look for butterflies.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
2
0
Anne Pancella
ace
@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st September 2020 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
Milanie
ace
Don't think I'll forget its name if I ever come across it -love the detail on the sumac.
September 12th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very interesting
September 12th, 2020
