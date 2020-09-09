Previous
Winged Sumac by annepann
Winged Sumac

You can see how it got its name if you look at the wings along the stems. It is a native shrub growing extensively in a field where I look for butterflies.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
Milanie ace
Don't think I'll forget its name if I ever come across it -love the detail on the sumac.
September 12th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very interesting
September 12th, 2020  
