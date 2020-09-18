Previous
Fall Wildflowers by annepann
Photo 1460

Fall Wildflowers

Noticed these while waiting by the side of the road for my husband to pick me up from walking. Looks like Boneset, some Goldenrod species, and even a little orange Jewelweed in the front.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Anne Pancella

@annepann
I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
